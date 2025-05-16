Left Menu

Juan Ayuso Secures Victory in Giro d'Italia's Stage Seven Mountain Climb

Spain's Juan Ayuso clinched his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d'Italia's seventh stage. Ayuso excelled on a mountain finish, with teammate Isaac del Toro placing second. Egan Bernal took third, while Primoz Roglic assumed the overall lead after overtaking Mads Pedersen.

Spain's emerging cycling talent, Juan Ayuso, seized victory in stage seven of the Giro d'Italia, marking his maiden Grand Tour stage triumph. He dominated the grueling mountain finish with a final surge in the last 400 meters.

Ayuso, riding for UAE Team-Emirates, was brilliantly backed by teammate Isaac del Toro, who claimed the second spot. In a thrilling uphill battle, Colombian rider Egan Bernal secured third place, narrowly edging out Slovenian Primoz Roglic from a podium finish.

The stage dramatically shifted the leaderboard standings, with Roglic taking the prestigious pink leader's jersey from Mads Pedersen, who faltered during the intense final climb.

