Jhonattan Vegas Leads Major; Challenges Arise for McIlroy and Spieth

Jhonattan Vegas surged to the top of the leaderboard with a notable 7-under 64 at the Major, taking charge amid a competitive field featuring 98 of the world's Top-100 golfers. In contrast, renowned players Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth struggled, highlighting the tournament's unpredictability.

Akshay Bhatia and Aaron Rai (Image: PGA). Image Credit: ANI
Jhonattan Vegas has claimed the spotlight with an impressive 7-under 64, leading by two shots in a Major competition that includes 98 of the world's top golfers. The Venezuelan's score marked his best performance in a Major, with only rookie Ryan Gerard closing in at 66 alongside Cam Davis of Australia.

Challenges emerged for prominent golfers, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy faced difficulties on the course. Scheffler managed a 2-under 69, while McIlroy faltered with a 3-over 74, failing to secure a birdie over his last 12 holes.

Jordan Spieth, aiming for a career Grand Slam, encountered setbacks with three consecutive bogeys and carded a 76. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai of Indo-British heritage impressed with a 4-under 67, tying with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald for fourth.

