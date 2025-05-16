Jhonattan Vegas Leads Major; Challenges Arise for McIlroy and Spieth

Jhonattan Vegas has claimed the spotlight with an impressive 7-under 64, leading by two shots in a Major competition that includes 98 of the world's top golfers. The Venezuelan's score marked his best performance in a Major, with only rookie Ryan Gerard closing in at 66 alongside Cam Davis of Australia.

Challenges emerged for prominent golfers, as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No. 2 Rory McIlroy faced difficulties on the course. Scheffler managed a 2-under 69, while McIlroy faltered with a 3-over 74, failing to secure a birdie over his last 12 holes.

Jordan Spieth, aiming for a career Grand Slam, encountered setbacks with three consecutive bogeys and carded a 76. Meanwhile, Aaron Rai of Indo-British heritage impressed with a 4-under 67, tying with European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald for fourth.

