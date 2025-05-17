Jhonattan Vegas: On the Brink of a Career-Defining Major Victory

Jhonattan Vegas finds himself in unfamiliar territory, leading a major championship and eyeing what could be a career-defining victory. Despite being a four-time PGA Tour winner, Vegas has historically struggled in majors and wasn't considered a contender in the PGA Championship buildup.

After shooting a one-under-par 70, Vegas secured a two-shot lead midway through the tournament. He is just the fourth player ranked 50 or higher to lead outright after the first two rounds of a major. Consistency with rounds of 64-70 marks the first consecutive under-par scores in his 17 major appearances.

Even after a double-bogey on the final hole of the second round, Vegas remains positive, focusing on the successful aspects of his game. He expresses determination to continue learning and improving, hopeful that this major will be a turning point in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)