Max Homa Soars at PGA Championship with Stellar Performance

Max Homa's perseverance paid off spectacularly at the PGA Championship, as he achieved a personal best in major tournament play with a scintillating seven-under-par 64 at Quail Hollow Club on Friday.

Despite a challenging start to the year, including five consecutive missed cuts, Homa's familiarity with the course where he first tasted PGA Tour victory proved beneficial. His impressive round placed him in a tie for fifth, just three strokes behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Homa's determined play was highlighted by a near hole-in-one and a daring birdie, illustrating his regained form and renewed confidence. "Playing here brings a sense of comfort," he remarked, reflecting on his return to competitive form.

