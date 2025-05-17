Left Menu

Max Homa Soars at PGA Championship with Stellar Performance

Max Homa delivered a remarkable performance at the PGA Championship, recording his best ever major round with a seven-under-par 64 at Quail Hollow Club. Despite previous struggles, Homa's familiarity with the venue bolstered his confidence, as he moved into a joint fifth place, trailing Jhonattan Vegas by three shots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 06:37 IST
Max Homa

Max Homa's perseverance paid off spectacularly at the PGA Championship, as he achieved a personal best in major tournament play with a scintillating seven-under-par 64 at Quail Hollow Club on Friday.

Despite a challenging start to the year, including five consecutive missed cuts, Homa's familiarity with the course where he first tasted PGA Tour victory proved beneficial. His impressive round placed him in a tie for fifth, just three strokes behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

Homa's determined play was highlighted by a near hole-in-one and a daring birdie, illustrating his regained form and renewed confidence. "Playing here brings a sense of comfort," he remarked, reflecting on his return to competitive form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

