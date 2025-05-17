Delhi International Open: A Grand Stage for Chess

The Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament is set to captivate the chess world with its 21st edition, welcoming over 2,500 players, including 20 Grandmasters, from more than 15 countries. This prestigious event is scheduled from June 7 to 14 and promises intense competition across three rating-based categories.

With the Delhi Chess Association organizing under the All India Chess Federation, the tournament boasts a historic prize pool of Rs 1.21 crore, affirming its status on the FIDE World Championship Circuit. Category A, open to all internationally-rated players, offers Rs 51 lakh, while categories B and C provide Rs 35 lakh each for players rated below 1900 and 1700, respectively.

The tournament, following FIDE rules and a Swiss System format, includes 10 rounds in each section. It has been instrumental in promoting chess in India, evolving into Asia's largest classical-format chess event. Notable Indian winners include Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chithambaram, and reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju.

(With inputs from agencies.)