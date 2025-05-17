Left Menu

Roston Chase Takes Helm as New West Indies Test Captain

Roston Chase has been appointed as the West Indies Test cricket team's captain, with Jomel Warrican as his deputy. The selection involved a data-driven process assessing leadership and experience. Chase, succeeding Kraigg Brathwaite, will lead against Australia in an upcoming Test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 12:22 IST
Roston Chase (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Roston Chase has been appointed as the new captain of the West Indies Test team, with Jomel Warrican serving as vice-captain, as announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday, alongside details released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The decision emerged from a comprehensive, data-driven selection process, which considered a shortlist of candidates including John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Chase, and Warrican.

The shortlisted players were rigorously assessed on key factors such as Test experience, leadership attributes, and prior captaincy achievements. This involved a meticulous evaluation including psychometric testing to understand leadership styles and behavioral suitability, followed by in-depth interviews that examined tactical acumen, communication proficiency, and alignment with team ethos. Ultimately, Roston Chase emerged as the appointed captain, while Jomel Warrican was chosen as his deputy.

With Shai Hope opting to focus solely on ODI and T20 leadership, Chase steps into the captaincy role after contributing significantly in 49 Tests and 86 limited-overs matches. He succeeds Kraigg Brathwaite, who vacated the position in March 2025. Head coach Daren Sammy expressed his full support for Chase's appointment, emphasizing the respect Chase commands among his teammates and urging fans to rally behind the new captain in building a promising future for West Indies cricket.

Chase's leadership will be put to the test in a three-match series against Australia in June, marking one of the inaugural contests of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

