Parul Chaudhary Shatters 3000m Steeplechase Record at Doha Diamond League

Parul Chaudhary, representing India, kicked off her 2025 athletics season with a record-breaking performance at the Doha Diamond League in Qatar. She set a new national benchmark in the women's 3000m steeplechase by clocking an impressive 9:13.39, thus eclipsing her previous record of 9:15.31 achieved at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Despite competing in a highly competitive lineup, Chaudhary finished sixth, notably ahead of Uganda's Olympic silver medallist Peruth Chemutai, who placed seventh. Her formidable time comfortably surpassed the World Athletics Championships qualifying standard of 9:18.00, with the event slated to take place in Tokyo this September.

Reflecting on her performance, Chaudhary told Olympics.com, 'I felt very good in the race. The weather was also nice. Considering the way I trained, the race went well. This is the first time in two years my season-opener has been good.'

The event also saw Kenya's Faith Cherotich, a bronze medallist from the Paris Olympics, claim first place with a stellar time of 9:05.08, while Bahrain's Winfred Yavi, the current Olympic champion, secured second place with 9:05.26. This race marked the beginning of Chaudhary's 2025 season.

In other events, India's Gulveer Singh made his Diamond League debut in the men's 5000m, finishing ninth with a time of 13:24.32. Singh, known for setting India's 5000m national record with a 12:59.77 finish in Boston, competed in a race dominated by Kenya's Reynold Cheruiyot, who won with a personal best of 13:16.40.

(With inputs from agencies.)