U Mumba Fortifies Core Team Ahead of Pro Kabaddi Season 12

In anticipation of the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 12 auction, U Mumba confirmed the retention of nine pivotal players and introduced one New Young Player (NYP) to its roster. The team is anchored by captain and eminent defender Sunil Kumar, with standout raider Rohit Raghav expected to play a critical role.

The duo have significantly shaped U Mumba's trajectory, combining strategic leadership with stellar on-court performances. Kumar, recognized as the most successful captain in the league's history after leading U Mumba to last season's playoffs, and Raghav, who emerged from obscurity to become a tactical asset, are at the core of this unit's ambitions.

U Mumba's CEO, Suhail Chandhok, emphasized the importance of this retention strategy, highlighting Sunil Kumar's transformative leadership. The rejuvenated squad, which captures a blend of seasoned ability with burgeoning talent, aims to elevate its performance level this upcoming season, promising reliability to their loyal fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)