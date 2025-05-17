Left Menu

U Mumba Fortifies Core Team Ahead of Pro Kabaddi Season 12

U Mumba retains nine players and signs one New Young Player (NYP) in preparation for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. Led by captain Sunil Kumar and star raider Rohit Raghav, the team looks to build on last season's success with a blend of experience and emerging talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 15:30 IST
U Mumba Fortifies Core Team Ahead of Pro Kabaddi Season 12
U Mumba's Sunil Kumar during Pro Kabaddi League (Image: U Mumba). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Pro Kabaddi League's Season 12 auction, U Mumba confirmed the retention of nine pivotal players and introduced one New Young Player (NYP) to its roster. The team is anchored by captain and eminent defender Sunil Kumar, with standout raider Rohit Raghav expected to play a critical role.

The duo have significantly shaped U Mumba's trajectory, combining strategic leadership with stellar on-court performances. Kumar, recognized as the most successful captain in the league's history after leading U Mumba to last season's playoffs, and Raghav, who emerged from obscurity to become a tactical asset, are at the core of this unit's ambitions.

U Mumba's CEO, Suhail Chandhok, emphasized the importance of this retention strategy, highlighting Sunil Kumar's transformative leadership. The rejuvenated squad, which captures a blend of seasoned ability with burgeoning talent, aims to elevate its performance level this upcoming season, promising reliability to their loyal fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025