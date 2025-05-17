Left Menu

Harith Noah's Triumphant Return: Indian Racer Takes on South African Safari Rally

Indian rally-raid star Harith Noah returns to competitive racing at the South African Safari Rally in the Rally 2 category. After recovering from a wrist injury sustained at the Dakar Rally, Noah is ready for the new challenge as the FIA FIM World Rally-Raid Championship expands to South Africa.

Harith Noah. (Photo: W2RC) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian rally-raid sensation Harith Noah is gearing up for a comeback in the Rally 2 category during the inaugural South African Safari Rally. Scheduled for May 18-24, 2025, the event marks Round 3 of the FIA FIM World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) and Noah's first tournament appearance following an injury setback at the Dakar Rally this January.

Noah, part of the SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY, exited Dakar 2025 prematurely after a Prologue crash resulted in a fractured wrist necessitating surgery. Despite the injury, he completed the initial stage before being compelled to withdraw. Just four months post-recovery, Noah is determined to navigate the formidable South African terrain as part of his 2025 campaign, with ambitions extending to a strong showing at Dakar 2026.

"After Dakar, I needed time to recover from the injury, but everything went well, and I'm back to full fitness now. This is my first race since the crash, so there are definitely some nerves, which is normal. But the South African Safari Rally is a new challenge for everyone; the route is unfamiliar territory across the board. The key is to stay calm, get used to the bike again, and take it one kilometre at a time," outlined Harith Noah.

The South African Safari Rally is a pioneering addition to the W2RC calendar, promising one of the most challenging and scenic rally routes with extreme terrains and fluctuating climates. It's set to become a highlight of the championship, cementing its place in the motorsport world.

The 2025 W2RC season includes five rounds over three continents, commencing with the legendary Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia and the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Now, the series ventures into uncharted regions with South African Safari Rally's debut, before concluding with Portugal's BP Ultimate Rally Raid and Morocco's iconic Rallye du Maroc.

Noah's return has a resonating impact on Indian motorsport, underscoring the significance of Indian participation as the W2RC extends its global reach, boosting the country's standing in competitive off-road racing. (ANI)

