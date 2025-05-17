Harith Noah Gears Up for South African Safari Rally Comeback

Indian bike rider Harith Noah is poised to make a return to the racing scene after a four-month hiatus as he takes part in the inaugural South African Safari Rally. This event marks Round 3 of the FIA FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, set to commence on Sunday.

Noah's racing journey was interrupted by a fractured wrist due to a crash during Dakar 2025. Reflecting on his injury, Noah shared, 'After Dakar, I needed time to recover from the injury, but everything went well and I'm back to full fitness now.'

The South African Safari Rally introduces new challenges with its extreme terrains and changing climates. As part of the 2025 W2RC season, which spans five rounds over three continents, this rally offers a fresh test for Noah and his competitors.

