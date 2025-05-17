Jeev Milkha Singh's Stellar Performance at Irish Legends

Jeev Milkha Singh showcased an impressive performance on the second day of the Irish Legends golf tournament, delivering a joint-lowest round at five-under-par 67. He stands tied for fourth after two rounds, with scores of 70 and 67, marking a total of seven under, trailing leader Keith Horne by four strokes.

Singh, who secured a tied eighth position in last year's tournament, expressed contentment with his play, emphasizing his ability to hit greens and sink putts efficiently. He acknowledged the tougher conditions due to wind, which complicated club selection, but remains committed to a shot-by-shot approach for the upcoming game.

Leader Keith Horne extended his lead with a hard-fought second-round 68, bringing him to 11-under, three shots ahead of Paul Lawrie and Scott Hend. Horne's tactical prowess on the par-fives has been essential, adding vital birdies to his scorecard. Meanwhile, Hend is tied for second alongside Lawrie, both at eight under.

