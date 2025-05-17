Left Menu

Jeev Milkha Singh's Stellar Performance at Irish Legends

Jeev Milkha Singh delivered an impressive performance during the Irish Legends golf tournament, achieving a joint-lowest round of 67 on the second day. Currently tied for fourth at 7-under, Singh trails leader Keith Horne. Despite challenging conditions, Singh remains optimistic about his game strategy moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kilkenny | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:17 IST
Jeev Milkha Singh's Stellar Performance at Irish Legends
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Jeev Milkha Singh showcased an impressive performance on the second day of the Irish Legends golf tournament, delivering a joint-lowest round at five-under-par 67. He stands tied for fourth after two rounds, with scores of 70 and 67, marking a total of seven under, trailing leader Keith Horne by four strokes.

Singh, who secured a tied eighth position in last year's tournament, expressed contentment with his play, emphasizing his ability to hit greens and sink putts efficiently. He acknowledged the tougher conditions due to wind, which complicated club selection, but remains committed to a shot-by-shot approach for the upcoming game.

Leader Keith Horne extended his lead with a hard-fought second-round 68, bringing him to 11-under, three shots ahead of Paul Lawrie and Scott Hend. Horne's tactical prowess on the par-fives has been essential, adding vital birdies to his scorecard. Meanwhile, Hend is tied for second alongside Lawrie, both at eight under.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025