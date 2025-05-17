Norris Leads McLaren to Victory in Final Practice at Imola

Lando Norris showcased an impressive performance by leading a McLaren one-two finish during the final practice session for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. The British driver clocked in a superb time of one minute and 14.897 seconds, marking a significant triumph in the heart of Ferrari territory.

Oscar Piastri, who led the championship standings and dominated Friday's practice sessions, trailed marginally behind at 0.100 seconds. Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen displayed resilience, finishing third with a mere 0.181-second gap, promising an intensifying battle at Imola.

Mercedes' rookie Kimi Antonelli impressed with a fourth-place finish, just ahead of his debut on home soil. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton ended in fifth and tenth, respectively. Williams' Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, along with Rookies like Franco Colapinto for Alpine, completed a competitive roster in this thrilling practice round.

(With inputs from agencies.)