Storms Halt Action at PGA Championship

The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club experienced a delay as dangerous weather forced suspension of play. Masters champion Rory McIlroy was impacted moments before teeing off. Severe weather watches were issued in the area, affecting initial groups and suspending practice.
The PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club faced interruptions on Saturday as play was halted due to perilous weather conditions. Masters champion Rory McIlroy was moments away from teeing off when the suspension notice was issued.
McIlroy, set to play with reigning champion Xander Schauffele, expressed visible frustration after being stopped on the bridge to the first tee. The stoppage came just as the first grouping of Max Greyserman and Sam Burns was about to begin.
An earlier suspension lasted 17 minutes. A severe thunderstorm watch remains active until noon, though conditions are expected to improve around midday.
