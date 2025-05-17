Left Menu

India Shines at Table Tennis World Championships Despite Early Exit for Akula

India's table tennis stars experienced mixed fortunes at the World Championships. While Sreeja Akula exited early, Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee, along with Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghodpade, clinched victories in the women's doubles. The men's doubles team of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah also advanced.

Updated: 17-05-2025 19:20 IST
India's performance at the Table Tennis World Championships saw a mix of triumph and disappointment. Sreeja Akula faced an early exit after losing to Thailand's Suthasini Sawettabut, despite winning the first game. The Indian took the lead but faltered, making several unforced errors to lose the match in just 33 minutes.

In contrast, Asian Games medalists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee fought hard to break their six-match losing streak by defeating the Turkish pair of Ozge Yilmaz and Ece Harac in a nail-biting five-game match. This win, following a spirited comeback, ensured their passage to the next round.

The Indian duo of Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghodpade, after a shaky start, overcame Uzbekistan's Magdieva and Erkebaeva to book their spot in the second round. Similarly, the men's team of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah secured their victory with a commanding performance against Slovenia's Deni Kozul and Peter Hribar.

