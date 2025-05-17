Luke Plapp's Stunning Solo Triumph at Giro d'Italia

In a display of sheer grit, Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla claimed victory in stage eight of the Giro d'Italia. His commanding solo breakaway on the 197 km route from Giulianova to Castelraimondo stunned contenders as he crossed the finish line unopposed.

Plapp's decisive attack occurred during the Montelago climb, breaking away from a group of nearly 20 riders, leaving them trailing. Wilco Kelderman secured second for Visma-Lease a Bike, while Diego Ulissi of XDS-Astana bagged third, trailing 38 seconds behind Plapp.

The day also saw a leadership shift with Ulissi's commendable effort earning him the pink jersey, snatching it from previous leader Juan Ayuso in a stunning fashion that left the Italian racer elated.

(With inputs from agencies.)