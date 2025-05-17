Left Menu

Luke Plapp's Stunning Solo Triumph at Giro d'Italia

Luke Plapp showcased an impressive solo performance to win stage eight of the Giro d'Italia. Breaking away from a group of 20 on the Montelago climb, Plapp crossed the finish line unchallenged. Wilco Kelderman and Diego Ulissi followed, with Ulissi taking the overall lead, celebrated by claiming the pink jersey.

In a display of sheer grit, Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla claimed victory in stage eight of the Giro d'Italia. His commanding solo breakaway on the 197 km route from Giulianova to Castelraimondo stunned contenders as he crossed the finish line unopposed.

Plapp's decisive attack occurred during the Montelago climb, breaking away from a group of nearly 20 riders, leaving them trailing. Wilco Kelderman secured second for Visma-Lease a Bike, while Diego Ulissi of XDS-Astana bagged third, trailing 38 seconds behind Plapp.

The day also saw a leadership shift with Ulissi's commendable effort earning him the pink jersey, snatching it from previous leader Juan Ayuso in a stunning fashion that left the Italian racer elated.

