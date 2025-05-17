KL Rahul on the Threshold of Shattering Virat Kohli's T20 Record
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul is poised to break Virat Kohli's T20 record as the fastest Indian to amass 8,000 runs. He needs 33 runs against Gujarat Titans to achieve this in just 214 innings, potentially outpacing both Kohli and Babar Azam's feats. Sunday's match is crucial for Delhi Capitals' playoff prospects.
Delhi Capitals' star wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul is on the verge of eclipsing Virat Kohli's enviable T20 milestone as the fastest Indian to amass 8,000 runs in the shortest format. Positioned just 33 runs shy, Rahul has the opportunity to set a new record in Sunday's crucial showdown against Gujarat Titans.
The match at the home ground promises high stakes, with Rahul needing to outscore the impressive spin credentials of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Khan has historically been a formidable adversary, conceding only 40 runs to Rahul in 47 balls, dismissing him thrice.
With Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel displaying a masterclass against spin in the current league season, his strike rate of 192.85 places him as a pivotal player. Sunday's fixture not only holds playoff significance but also hinges on the tactics to leverage Gujarat Titans' middle-order vulnerabilities. Delhi's strategic play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could be decisive as their opposition's lower order remains relatively untested.
