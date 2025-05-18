Left Menu

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scottie Scheffler secured a commanding three-shot lead in the PGA Championship after a stellar performance at Quail Hollow. Despite three bogeys, his calm demeanor proved crucial amidst a tightly contested round. Scheffler's late eagle and birdies positioned him ahead of other top contenders, highlighting his potential for a third major title.

Updated: 18-05-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 06:05 IST
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler delivered a stunning performance on the third day of the PGA Championship, grabbing a three-shot lead over Sweden's Alex Noren at Quail Hollow Club.

Despite facing windy conditions and making three bogeys, Scheffler maintained composure to finish with a six-under-par 65, a remarkable achievement in such demanding conditions.

With notable competitors like Jhonattan Vegas and Jon Rahm in pursuit, Scheffler's impressive eagle and birdie putts propelled him into a promising position for a third major championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

