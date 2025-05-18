Left Menu

Alex Noren's Triumphant Return to Golf at PGA Championship

After a seven-month hiatus due to a hamstring tear, Alex Noren returns to competitive golf. The Swedish golfer finds himself in the final group at the PGA Championship alongside the world's top player. Noren showcases his resilience and skills, vying for a prestigious title.

Alex Noren marked a remarkable return to professional golf after a lengthy seven-month break due to a hamstring injury. With an impressive performance, Noren found himself in the final group at the PGA Championship, partnering with the world's top-ranked player.

Having last competed at the Dunhill Links Championship in October, Noren spent his recovery period focusing on family time, even coaching his daughter's softball team. Despite the challenging injury, Noren's determination brought him back into competitive form.

At the PGA Championship, his performance, including a remarkable four birdies over the last five holes, displayed his resilience and skill. His ten victories on the European Tour gave him the foundation to compete against top talent in the majors.

