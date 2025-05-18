Left Menu

Weekend Sports Highlights: Victories, Challenges, and Comebacks

Summary of the weekend sports events, featuring Brad Keselowski's NASCAR heat race victory, Scottie Scheffler's PGA Championship lead, Jasmine Paolini's Italian Open win, Natasha Cloud's Liberty debut, Jon Rahm's PGA Championship performance, Orioles' manager change, Clayton Kershaw's comeback, Journalism's Preakness Stakes victory, and Jaylen Brown's potential surgery.

Brad Keselowski celebrated a victorious Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway, clinching the first All-Star heat race following his pole win for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Scottie Scheffler surged to a commanding lead in the PGA Championship, showcasing his talent with a remarkable six-under-par finish at Quail Hollow Club.

Jasmine Paolini made history at the Italian Open, defeating Coco Gauff in the final and becoming the first Italian woman to win the title in four decades.

