Weekend Sports Highlights: Victories, Challenges, and Comebacks

Brad Keselowski celebrated a victorious Saturday at North Wilkesboro Speedway, clinching the first All-Star heat race following his pole win for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Scottie Scheffler surged to a commanding lead in the PGA Championship, showcasing his talent with a remarkable six-under-par finish at Quail Hollow Club.

Jasmine Paolini made history at the Italian Open, defeating Coco Gauff in the final and becoming the first Italian woman to win the title in four decades.

