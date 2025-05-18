Will Still Steps Down as RC Lens Coach for Family Reasons

In a surprising turn of events, Will Still has announced his resignation as head coach of Ligue 1 club RC Lens. The 32-year-old Belgium-born Englishman cited family obligations as the primary reason behind this decision.

Still, who took the helm at Lens last June, managed to lead the team to a respectable eighth-place finish in the current Ligue 1 season. Announcing his decision after a decisive 4-0 victory against AS Monaco, Still expressed the necessity to return to Britain.

The move stems from the need to support his partner, Emma Saunders, a Sky Sports presenter, who was diagnosed with encephalitis, a serious brain infection, in March. Still emphasized the importance of being closer to family, particularly for his partner's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)