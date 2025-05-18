Will Still Steps Down as RC Lens Coach for Family Reasons
Will Still announced his departure from RC Lens to prioritize family, particularly his partner's health in Britain. Still, who joined in June last year, guided Lens to an eighth-place Ligue 1 finish. His decision follows his partner's battle with encephalitis, emphasizing family needs.
In a surprising turn of events, Will Still has announced his resignation as head coach of Ligue 1 club RC Lens. The 32-year-old Belgium-born Englishman cited family obligations as the primary reason behind this decision.
Still, who took the helm at Lens last June, managed to lead the team to a respectable eighth-place finish in the current Ligue 1 season. Announcing his decision after a decisive 4-0 victory against AS Monaco, Still expressed the necessity to return to Britain.
The move stems from the need to support his partner, Emma Saunders, a Sky Sports presenter, who was diagnosed with encephalitis, a serious brain infection, in March. Still emphasized the importance of being closer to family, particularly for his partner's well-being.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Emperor Emeritus Akihito's Health Concerns: A New Chapter in Imperial History
Blaze in Taleigao: Fire Sparks Evacuation Amid Health Concerns
Sierra Leone's Surge in Mpox Cases Sparks Public Health Concerns
Resignation Shake-Up: UK’s Chief Statistician Steps Down Amid Health Concerns
Prostate Nodule Discovery in Former President Biden Sparks Health Concerns