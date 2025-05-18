Left Menu

Everton's Emotional Farewell: A Glorious Goodison Park Goodbye

Everton celebrated an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton. Iliman Ndiaye's two goals marked the end of an era for the stadium, after 133 years, as Everton prepares to move. Everton legends and fans witnessed a memorable win on this historic occasion.

Updated: 18-05-2025 19:12 IST
Everton bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday. As the 'Grand Old Lady' hosted its final Premier League match after 133 years, Iliman Ndiaye's double secured a memorable send-off.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion, erupting when Ndiaye scored just six minutes in. The 25-year-old Senegal international added another in first-half injury time, assisted by Dwight McNeil, sealing the win amidst cheers and tears.

With Everton legends like Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney in attendance, the hosts dominated Southampton, who failed to disrupt the celebratory mood. Although Beto had two goals disallowed for offside, Everton's triumph was a fitting goodbye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

