Everton's Emotional Farewell: A Glorious Goodison Park Goodbye

Everton bid an emotional farewell to Goodison Park with a 2-0 victory over Southampton on Sunday. As the 'Grand Old Lady' hosted its final Premier League match after 133 years, Iliman Ndiaye's double secured a memorable send-off.

The atmosphere was charged with emotion, erupting when Ndiaye scored just six minutes in. The 25-year-old Senegal international added another in first-half injury time, assisted by Dwight McNeil, sealing the win amidst cheers and tears.

With Everton legends like Tim Cahill and Wayne Rooney in attendance, the hosts dominated Southampton, who failed to disrupt the celebratory mood. Although Beto had two goals disallowed for offside, Everton's triumph was a fitting goodbye.

