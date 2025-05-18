Sebastien Ogier's Dazzling Triumph at Rally Portugal: A Record-Smashing Victory
Sebastien Ogier clinched his seventh win at Rally Portugal, marking a spectacular victory after capitalizing on Ott Tanak's technical issues. Despite challenges from Tanak and Kalle Rovanpera, Ogier maintained his lead, securing another win for Toyota in the ongoing championship and reinforcing his legacy in rally racing.
Sebastien Ogier, driving for Toyota, secured a record-setting seventh victory at Rally Portugal, extending his commanding presence in the sport. The triumph came after rival Ott Tanak faced technical issues, allowing Ogier to capitalize on an overnight lead.
Ogier, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, transformed a 27.6-second gap into an unassailable advantage, finishing the race with a notable 8.7-second lead over Tanak. The duo's strategic prowess was evident as they managed their pace against Tanak's aggressive attempts to reclaim the lead.
This win contributes to Toyota's streak of success, marking its fifth consecutive victory this season. With the championship standings intensifying, Ogier, now third overall, inches closer to Elfyn Evans, who maintains the top position, with Kalle Rovanpera closing the points gap.
(With inputs from agencies.)
