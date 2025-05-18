Left Menu

PSV Eindhoven Clinch Dutch League Title in Nail-Biting Finish

PSV Eindhoven secured their second consecutive Dutch league title with a 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, thwarting Ajax Amsterdam's challenge. Goals from Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman were pivotal in the win, allowing PSV to finish the season one point ahead of their rivals with 79 points.

In a gripping conclusion to the Dutch league season, PSV Eindhoven emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam, securing their hold on the title they won last year.

The match saw PSV's Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman score crucial second-half goals, fending off Ajax Amsterdam's challenge.

Despite an early setback with Sparta's equalizer, de Jong and Tillman's goals solidified PSV's position at the top, finishing one point ahead of Ajax.

