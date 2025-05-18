PSV Eindhoven Clinch Dutch League Title in Nail-Biting Finish

In a gripping conclusion to the Dutch league season, PSV Eindhoven emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam, securing their hold on the title they won last year.

The match saw PSV's Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman score crucial second-half goals, fending off Ajax Amsterdam's challenge.

Despite an early setback with Sparta's equalizer, de Jong and Tillman's goals solidified PSV's position at the top, finishing one point ahead of Ajax.

