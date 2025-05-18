Left Menu

Triumphant Chelsea Secure Historic Treble in Women's Football

Chelsea claimed a domestic treble by defeating Manchester United 3-0 in the women's FA Cup final. Sandy Baltimore's two goals and Catarina Macario's header secured the victory at Wembley, making Chelsea unbeaten in the season. This win follows their League Cup and Super League successes.

Updated: 18-05-2025 20:15 IST
Triumphant Chelsea Secure Historic Treble in Women's Football
All-conquering Chelsea concluded a remarkable domestic season by securing the treble with a resounding 3-0 victory over Manchester United in the women's FA Cup final. Sandy Baltimore opened the scoring from the penalty spot before halftime after being fouled by Norway's Celin Bizet.

Baltimore then turned playmaker, delivering a precise free kick for Catarina Macario to head in Chelsea's second goal in the 84th minute. In stoppage time, Baltimore added a third to complete the rout in front of jubilant Chelsea supporters at Wembley.

Sonia Bompastor's team completed an unbeaten domestic season, crowning earlier successes in the League Cup final against Manchester City and the Super League, marking their sixth consecutive win in that competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

