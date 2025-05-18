Left Menu

PSV Eindhoven Triumphs Over Ajax with Thrilling Title Win

PSV Eindhoven secured the Dutch league title with a nail-biting 3-1 win against Sparta Rotterdam, narrowly beating Ajax with a one-point lead. Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman scored in the second half to seal the victory. Coach Peter Bosz, aged 61, became the oldest to win the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 20:29 IST
PSV Eindhoven clinched the Dutch league championship with a tense 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, successfully fending off Ajax's challenge on the league's final day.

Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman were pivotal, scoring decisive second-half goals. This win marked PSV's 26th league title, placing them ten titles behind their rivals, Ajax, who seemed poised for victory only a month ago.

In a dramatic twist, Ajax surged to the table's top momentarily but faltered as PSV persisted. PSV coach Peter Bosz set a record as the oldest league-winning manager, complementing PSV's resilient and thrilling campaign.

