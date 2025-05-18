PSV Eindhoven Triumphs Over Ajax with Thrilling Title Win

PSV Eindhoven clinched the Dutch league championship with a tense 3-1 victory over Sparta Rotterdam, successfully fending off Ajax's challenge on the league's final day.

Luuk de Jong and Malik Tillman were pivotal, scoring decisive second-half goals. This win marked PSV's 26th league title, placing them ten titles behind their rivals, Ajax, who seemed poised for victory only a month ago.

In a dramatic twist, Ajax surged to the table's top momentarily but faltered as PSV persisted. PSV coach Peter Bosz set a record as the oldest league-winning manager, complementing PSV's resilient and thrilling campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)