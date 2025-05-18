Left Menu

Jamie Vardy's Epic Farewell: A Goal to Remember

Jamie Vardy marked his 500th and final Leicester match with a farewell goal, his 200th for the club. Scoring against Ipswich, Vardy leaves a legacy after helping Leicester to a historic Premier League title in 2016. His future destination remains unannounced.

Jamie Vardy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jamie Vardy bid farewell to Leicester City in style, scoring his 200th goal for the club during his 500th and final match. The 38-year-old striker found the net in the 28th minute, giving Leicester a 1-0 lead against Ipswich Town.

Vardy's celebration was a testament to his iconic status at the club as he raced to the corner flag and hoisted it triumphantly, surrounded by his teammates. Leicester City lauded Vardy as their 'greatest ever' player, famous for leading the team to an improbable Premier League title in 2016.

Despite his farewell, Vardy's form remains impressive this season with nine goals. His next steps are yet to be disclosed as Leicester preps for their league finale against Bournemouth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

