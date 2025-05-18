Cologne's Triumphant Return to Bundesliga: A Bitter-Sweet Victory

In a resounding display of skill and determination, Cologne triumphed over visitors Kaiserlautern, clinching a 4-0 victory to secure promotion to the Bundesliga. The win, led by early goals from Eric Martel and Luca Waldschmidt, solidified their top spot in the second division.

Cologne's assured performance was further highlighted with Florian Kainz's goal in the 76th minute and was capped off by Mark Uth, who sealed the win just three minutes before full time. The victory marks a return to top-flight football for Cologne, a mere year after relegation.

Concurrently, Hamburg SV joined Cologne in their promotion efforts despite a narrow 3-2 loss to Greuther Fuerth. Elversberg, having finished third, is set to face a promotion/relegation playoff against Heidenheim, who ended their campaign in the 16th spot in the Bundesliga.

