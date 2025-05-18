Left Menu

KL Rahul's Unstoppable Century Leads Delhi Capitals to Commanding Score

KL Rahul showcased remarkable skill and intent to notch up his fifth IPL century for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 112 off 65 balls included 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, leading DC to a strong total of 199/3. Rahul also made history by scoring centuries for three different IPL franchises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:27 IST
KL Rahul's Unstoppable Century Leads Delhi Capitals to Commanding Score
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century, propelling Delhi Capitals to an impressive 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 112 from 65 deliveries highlighted his dominance on a challenging pitch.

Striking 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, Rahul anchored the innings after an early loss of fellow opener Faf du Plessis. Partnering with Abhishek Porel, who added 30 runs, he ensured a formidable score for DC.

This century marked a milestone for Rahul as he achieved the rare feat of securing centuries for three different IPL teams: Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025