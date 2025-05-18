KL Rahul's Unstoppable Century Leads Delhi Capitals to Commanding Score
KL Rahul showcased remarkable skill and intent to notch up his fifth IPL century for Delhi Capitals against Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 112 off 65 balls included 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, leading DC to a strong total of 199/3. Rahul also made history by scoring centuries for three different IPL franchises.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century, propelling Delhi Capitals to an impressive 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 112 from 65 deliveries highlighted his dominance on a challenging pitch.
Striking 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, Rahul anchored the innings after an early loss of fellow opener Faf du Plessis. Partnering with Abhishek Porel, who added 30 runs, he ensured a formidable score for DC.
This century marked a milestone for Rahul as he achieved the rare feat of securing centuries for three different IPL teams: Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Kings Sign Mitch Owen as Glenn Maxwell's IPL Replacement
Punjab Kings Aim For IPL Playoff Glory with Young Talent
Punjab Kings Set for Home Clash: Young Talent Shines as IPL 2025 Heats Up
Punjab Kings Dominate with Stellar Batting Performance
Punjab Kings Roar to Victory Over Lucknow Super Giants