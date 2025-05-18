KL Rahul's Unstoppable Century Leads Delhi Capitals to Commanding Score

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, KL Rahul scored his fifth IPL century, propelling Delhi Capitals to an impressive 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 112 from 65 deliveries highlighted his dominance on a challenging pitch.

Striking 14 boundaries and 4 sixes, Rahul anchored the innings after an early loss of fellow opener Faf du Plessis. Partnering with Abhishek Porel, who added 30 runs, he ensured a formidable score for DC.

This century marked a milestone for Rahul as he achieved the rare feat of securing centuries for three different IPL teams: Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)