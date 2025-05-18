Chelsea Triumphs with Historic Treble and Unbeaten Run

Chelsea's women's soccer team secured a historic treble by winning the Women's FA Cup final against Manchester United, wrapping up an unbeaten domestic season. Notably, tennis legend Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, who recently acquired a 10% stake in the team, were present at Wembley Stadium for the event.

Ohanian's investment in Chelsea's women's team marks his entry into a club that has become a powerhouse in English women's soccer. The team has now won the FA Cup, League Cup, and Super League titles, completing an undefeated domestic campaign for the second time in five years.

Sandy Baltimore was instrumental in the final, scoring from a penalty and contributing to Catarina Macario's goal, as Chelsea claimed its sixth FA Cup win. Despite their first successes under coach Sonia Bompastor, the team's only setbacks were in the Women's Champions League semifinals against Barcelona.

(With inputs from agencies.)