Scottie Scheffler Clinches Third Major Win at Quail Hollow

Scottie Scheffler secured his third major title with a five-shot victory at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow Club. Despite early struggles, the world number one carded an even-par 71. Harris English delivered the low round of the day, finishing second with Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 04:39 IST
Scottie Scheffler

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Scottie Scheffler claimed his third major title at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. His five-shot victory was underscored by a strong back-nine performance after initial struggles off the tee.

World number one Scheffler started the final day three shots clear of Alex Noren and managed to stabilize his game by carding an even-par 71, finishing at 11 under par for the week.

Ryder Cup hopeful Harris English delighted fans with a spectacular round of 65, earning him a share of second place with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm's early challenge faltered, dropping five shots in the final holes to finish eighth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

