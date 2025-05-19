Scottie Scheffler Clinches Third Major Win at Quail Hollow

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Scottie Scheffler claimed his third major title at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. His five-shot victory was underscored by a strong back-nine performance after initial struggles off the tee.

World number one Scheffler started the final day three shots clear of Alex Noren and managed to stabilize his game by carding an even-par 71, finishing at 11 under par for the week.

Ryder Cup hopeful Harris English delighted fans with a spectacular round of 65, earning him a share of second place with fellow Americans Bryson DeChambeau and Davis Riley. Meanwhile, Jon Rahm's early challenge faltered, dropping five shots in the final holes to finish eighth.

