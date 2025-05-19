Sharjah FC's Historic Triumph and Asian Football Highlights

Sharjah FC made history by claiming their first continental title, defeating Singapore's Lion City Sailors 2-1 in the Asian Champions League Two. Marcus Meloni's last-minute strike sealed the game, propelling Sharjah directly into the next AFC Champions League Elite edition.

Melbourne City and Auckland City took significant steps towards the A-League Grand Final, securing wins against Western United and Melbourne Victory, respectively. Their performance set the tone for exciting return legs next week.

In Japan, the Kashima Antlers extended their lead in the J.League, while South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors pulled even with Daejeon Citizen at the K League summit. In China, Shanghai Shenhua moved two points clear in the Chinese Super League with a decisive 3-0 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)