Rugby Reformation: Uneven Funding Shakes Welsh Union

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) announced a significant change in the funding model for Wales' four professional rugby regions after Ospreys and Scarlets did not sign the new Professional Rugby Agreement by the deadline. Dragons and Cardiff secured their funding under the new terms, leaving an uncertain future for Ospreys and Scarlets.

The existing Professional Rugby Agreement runs until 2027, but the WRU has issued a two-year termination notice due to broader strategic needs. According to WRU, changes in the rugby landscape necessitated this move, abandoning the previous model of equal funding for all four clubs.

Ospreys and Scarlets expressed their concerns over the WRU's decision, citing a lack of consultation and clarity. WRU CEO Abi Tierney reassured that dialogues with all four clubs would continue, focusing on a fair process to benefit Welsh rugby as a whole.

