Dream Sports Foundation Partners with Ultimate Table Tennis to Launch U-15 Tournament

In a strategic move to promote grassroots sports development, the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) has announced a novel collaboration with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). As the newly anointed Youth Development partner, DSF will introduce Dream UTT Juniors, a pioneering table tennis tournament for under-15 athletes, intended to simulate professional league environments for budding talents, according to a statement from the foundation.

The first edition of Dream UTT Juniors is slated to convene from May 29 to June 8, alongside the sixth season of the Ultimate Table Tennis league in Ahmedabad. Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-founder of Dream Sports, remarked on the partnership, emphasizing the organization's commitment to the mission, 'Make Sports Better.' He praised the contributions of Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj in propelling Indian table tennis onto the global competitive stage. 'There is a significant need to cultivate grassroots talent,' Jain noted, 'and creating Dream UTT Juniors is a substantial leap in this direction. Our goal is to prepare young athletes for success at events like the 2030 Youth Olympics and beyond,' added Jain in the release.

Echoing these sentiments, Vita Dani, Co-promoter of Ultimate Table Tennis, described Dream UTT Juniors as an extension of a shared vision with DSF. 'We are not merely launching a tournament,' she said, 'but constructing a platform for blossoming Indian athletes.' As part of the tournament, the leading eight boys and eight girls from DSF's recent U-15 table tennis championship will be integrated into UTT's eight franchises, granting them exposure to India's utmost table tennis league standards to fast-track their development.

(With inputs from agencies.)