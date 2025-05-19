Left Menu

Aaron Rai's Promising PGA Journey Amidst Scheffler's Triumph

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded the PGA Championship tied in 19th place, showcasing a promising season with consistent performances. Amidst this, Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious, claiming his third Major title. Rai continues to impress with 11 cuts in 13 starts, maintaining a strong season record.

Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded the second Major of the year with a commendable 69, finishing tied for 19th place at the PGA Championship. This impressive result places him as the highest-ranked player with Indian ties in the tournament.

Rai completed the event with a two-under 282 after rounds of 67, 72, 74, and 69. His season has seen him make 11 cuts in 13 starts, securing seven top-25 finishes, though only one inside the top-10. He tied for 27th at the Masters and 19th at the PGA.

Amid Rai's consistent showing, Scottie Scheffler claimed the PGA title with a five-shot lead, marking his third Major victory. Scheffler, overcoming a challenging field, birdied key holes to finish at 11-under 273, solidifying his 15th PGA TOUR win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

