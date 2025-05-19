Dramatic Resignation: Farioli Leaves Ajax Amidst PSV Triumph
Ajax coach Francesco Farioli has resigned after a late-season collapse crowned PSV Eindhoven as Dutch champions. Despite a promising lead, Ajax faltered, prompting Farioli to step down due to differing visions with the management, despite achieving Champions League qualification for next season.
In a shocking turn of events, Ajax coach Francesco Farioli announced his resignation on Monday, following his team's unexpected collapse that allowed PSV Eindhoven to secure the Dutch championship. Farioli, who became Ajax's first Italian coach, cited differences in vision with club management as the primary reason for his departure.
Ajax was on the brink of victory with a nine-point advantage and only five games left in the season. However, a disappointing run saw PSV erase the deficit and claim their 26th Eredivisie title. Farioli, visibly emotional after the final match, expressed that this was the right moment for him to part ways with the club.
Despite the setback, Ajax successfully qualified for next season's Champions League. Ajax Technical Director Alex Kroes acknowledged Farioli's contributions but highlighted the upcoming challenges, including forming a new coaching team before pre-season on 26 June.
