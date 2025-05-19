Australia and South Africa Set for High-Stakes WTC Final Showdown

Australia, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, is set to defend its title in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa. The thrilling encounter is scheduled for June 11-15, 2025, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, with a reserve day on June 16.

On May 13, both nations unveiled their squads, highlighting key players such as Kagiso Rabada for South Africa and Australia's Travis Head. South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, is on a quest to clinch its first ICC trophy in over two decades.

South Africa, with a 69.44% win percentage, topped the table after an impressive campaign that included wins against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and a sweep over Pakistan. Meanwhile, Australia, with a 67.54% win percentage, ensured its spot by dominating series against New Zealand and a comeback show against India.

