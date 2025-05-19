Serie A Coaches Face Final Match Sideline Drama
Five Serie A coaches, including Napoli's Antonio Conte and Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi, will miss crucial final matches due to bans. The title race intensifies as Napoli leads by one point. A playoff will occur if points are tied. Coaches penalized include AC Milan's Sérgio Conceição and others for sideline conduct.
Serie A is set for an intense finale as five coaches are banned from the touchline for their teams' decisive matches. Among those sidelined are title hopefuls Antonio Conte of Napoli and Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan.
The race for the title sees Napoli holding a slim one-point lead, hosting Cagliari, while Inter faces defending champion Como. A playoff looms if they finish level on points.
Tensions flared last weekend, leading to Antonio Conte's dismissal at a crucial match's end, while others like AC Milan's Sérgio Conceição were shown red. Meanwhile, fines and penalties were confirmed for the coaches involved in sideline disputes.
