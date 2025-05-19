Serie A Coaches Face Final Match Sideline Drama

Serie A is set for an intense finale as five coaches are banned from the touchline for their teams' decisive matches. Among those sidelined are title hopefuls Antonio Conte of Napoli and Simone Inzaghi of Inter Milan.

The race for the title sees Napoli holding a slim one-point lead, hosting Cagliari, while Inter faces defending champion Como. A playoff looms if they finish level on points.

Tensions flared last weekend, leading to Antonio Conte's dismissal at a crucial match's end, while others like AC Milan's Sérgio Conceição were shown red. Meanwhile, fines and penalties were confirmed for the coaches involved in sideline disputes.

