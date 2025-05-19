PV Sindhu's Journey: The Unseen Battles Behind Olympic Glory

PV Sindhu, India's celebrated shuttler with two Olympic medals to her name, shed light on the unseen challenges in her athletic journey during a speech at FLAME University in Pune. Addressing the graduating students, Sindhu emphasized that while the world celebrates her medals, the behind-the-scenes struggles often remain hidden.

In her speech, she encapsulated the essence of her hard-won success, noting, "The world sees the medal, but they do not see the 4 AM alarms, the tears, the losses, and the days you show up when you do not want to." Sindhu has won a silver medal in women's singles at the 2016 Rio Olympics, followed by a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making history as the first Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals.

Discussing the resilience required in sports, Sindhu remarked, "In sport, sometimes you do not just show up after failure -- sometimes you show up while literally breaking." She highlighted the importance of learning from failure, sharing personal anecdotes that resonated emotionally with the audience. Additionally, Sindhu celebrated her connection to FLAME University, where her husband, Venkata Datta Sai, is an alumnus, making the moment even more personal and heartfelt.

