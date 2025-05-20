Finland Stuns Canada in World Championship Shootout Thriller

In a dramatic turn of events at the men's World Championship, Finland defeated Canada in a thrilling penalty shootout, concluding with a score of 2-1. This unexpected win ended Canada's unblemished record, despite their aggressive performance throughout the match.

Juuse Saros, the Finnish goaltender, was key to Finland's success, delivering a near-impenetrable defense by saving 37 out of 38 shots. Ryan O'Reilly scored for Canada in the second period, yet Finland's Patrik Puistola managed to tie the game in the third, leading to overtime.

With both teams in the quarter-finals, Canada stands second and prepares to challenge group leaders Sweden. Meanwhile, Finland, currently third, will face Slovakia next. The knockout stages promise exciting matchups, including Denmark's impending clash with Germany in Group B.

(With inputs from agencies.)