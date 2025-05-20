Angel Cabrera Triumphs with Birdie, Wins Regions Tradition

In a dramatic turnaround at the Regions Tradition, Angel Cabrera sealed victory by sinking a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole, achieving an impressive 8-under 64. The win marked his first senior major title, showcasing Cabrera's resilience and skill despite earlier disruptions due to weather delays.

Following his release after two years in an Argentine prison for gender violence, Cabrera emerged triumphant, finishing at 20-under 268. He became the third player to secure two wins on the PGA Tour Champions within two months, joining the ranks of Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Meanwhile, Jerry Kelly, the 54-hole leader, failed to maintain his lead, ending the tournament two strokes behind Cabrera. The final round saw significant challenges due to inclement weather, forcing a return on Monday. As players head to Congressional for the Senior PGA Championship, Cabrera's performance remains the highlight of the tournament.

