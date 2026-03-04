Left Menu

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

The Vatican's top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, criticized the ongoing U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, warning that they undermine international law. He expressed concerns over the concept of preventive war, emphasizing the risk of global conflict escalation and advocating for diplomacy and peaceful resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican has made a rare public criticism regarding the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, warned that these attacks weaken international law and questioned the legitimacy of preventive wars, which he believes could ignite global conflict.

In an interview with Vatican News, Parolin expressed alarm over the shift from legal frameworks to military force. This public stance marks an unusual move for Vatican diplomats, who typically avoid focusing directly on military interventions, opting instead for behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has justified the strikes by citing threats posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and missile programs. However, the Vatican continues to advocate for peace and dialogue, with Pope Leo appealing for an end to violence during his audience with pilgrims at St. Peter's Square.

