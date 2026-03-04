Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

The Vatican has made a rare public criticism regarding the ongoing U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State, warned that these attacks weaken international law and questioned the legitimacy of preventive wars, which he believes could ignite global conflict.

In an interview with Vatican News, Parolin expressed alarm over the shift from legal frameworks to military force. This public stance marks an unusual move for Vatican diplomats, who typically avoid focusing directly on military interventions, opting instead for behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump has justified the strikes by citing threats posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and missile programs. However, the Vatican continues to advocate for peace and dialogue, with Pope Leo appealing for an end to violence during his audience with pilgrims at St. Peter's Square.