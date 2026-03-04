Left Menu

QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

QatarEnergy declared force majeure on LNG shipments following attacks on its facilities due to escalating U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. The disruptions impact global LNG supply, as Qatar handles a fifth of exports. Force majeure exempts parties from liability amidst uncontrollable events.

QatarEnergy has announced a declaration of force majeure on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments after recent attacks on its production facilities in the midst of growing U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran. The statement, released on Wednesday, indicates significant disruptions to the global energy supply chain.

The state-owned Qatari company cited the cessation of LNG production and related products due to attacks in the Ras Laffan industrial city, a crucial zone for Qatar's robust energy sector. As a key player, Qatar contributes around 20% of global LNG exports, all of which are currently imperiled by the halted shipping activities through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In 2025, QatarEnergy managed exports of 80.97 million metric tons of LNG. The recent conflicts, fueled by Iran's retaliatory measures against Gulf Arab nations hosting U.S. military presences, underline the volatile geopolitical climate. Understanding force majeure is vital, as it releases involved parties from supply obligations when events exceed their control.

