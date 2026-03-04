U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka
A U.S. military strike targeted an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka's coast, reportedly carried out by a submarine. Sri Lankan authorities rescued 32 people aboard and recovered several bodies from the sea.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States military executed a strategic strike on an Iranian warship located off the coast of Sri Lanka, according to three U.S. officials who spoke to Reuters on Wednesday.
An official, choosing to remain anonymous, disclosed that a U.S. military submarine was responsible for the strike.
Earlier reports from Sri Lankan authorities indicated the successful rescue of 32 individuals from the vessel, with several bodies also being recovered from the surrounding waters.
(With inputs from agencies.)