Riding the IPL Wave: Fans Expect a New Winner

In a recent survey, 65 percent of IPL fans anticipate a new champion, with Royal Challengers Bangalore leading the hopefuls. Conducted by 23 Watts Insights Studio, the poll gauges over 5,000 cricket fans' expectations and allegiances till May 5.

The survey highlights ongoing support for seasoned player M S Dhoni, with a remarkable 73 percent of respondents wanting him to continue playing. Additionally, emerging talents like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ashwani Kumar are capturing fans' admiration for their impactful debuts.

With playoff spots heating up, strategic changes, such as introducing 'impact players,' are making IPL more engaging. As the league progresses, favorites like Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Punjab Kings are poised for potential playoff success in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)