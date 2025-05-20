Left Menu

Jos Buttler's Silent Impact: A Key Cog in Gujarat Titans' Machine

Gujarat Titans' powerhouse trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler shine in IPL Season 18. Buttler’s contribution as a consistent number three batter becomes a treat for the middle order. However, his IPL journey pauses as he joins England’s ODI squad against the West Indies, with Kusal Mendis stepping in.

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Jos Buttler's brilliance has earned him accolades from Gujarat Titans teammate Shahrukh Khan, who lauded the English star's consistent performance in the IPL as a treat to watch. Batting behind Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, Buttler has been a crucial asset to the team.

Despite his position in the third spot, Buttler's contribution to the Titans extends beyond his 500-run tally. His calm demeanor under pressure and skillful play make him an invaluable player. Shahrukh Khan emphasized Buttler's importance in driving the Titans' success this season.

The Titans clinched their playoff spot with a decisive victory over Delhi Capitals. However, Buttler's IPL campaign will pause as he joins England's ODI series against West Indies. Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis is expected to fill the gap, following safety concerns in the PSL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

