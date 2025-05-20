High jumper who was barred from Paris Olympics for doping gets two-year ban

A Polish high jumper who was suspended for doping on the eve of the Paris Olympics has now been given a two-year ban, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Tuesday.

Norbert Kobielski tested positive for a banned stimulant, pentedrone, at a competition in Poland in May last year.

The 28-year-old athlete had qualified for the Paris Olympics with a career-best jump of 2.33 meters in September 2023 at the Prefontaine Classic meeting in Eugene, Oregon. He had placed 10th at the world championships the previous month in Budapest, Hungary.

Kobielski's suspension was announced three days before the opening ceremony in Paris last July. The AIU said his ban was backdated to the time of his suspension, and will run until July next year. His sixth-place result at the 2024 European Championships was disqualified.

