Everton Teams Up with Authorities to Tackle Online Abuse

Everton is working with Merseyside Police and the Premier League to track down individuals who directed abusive messages filled with threats, racism, and misogyny at Dominic Calvert-Lewin's wife, Sandra. The incident followed Sandra's social media post praising Calvert-Lewin as the third-highest scorer at Goodison Park during the Premier League era.

These abhorrent messages, shared by Sandra, emerged after she expressed support for her husband, who endured a challenging period due to a hamstring injury and scored only three league goals this season. Everton, in their statement, condemned the online abuse as not only deeply distressing and hurtful but also criminal, asserting it contradicts the values of the club and its supporters.

Continuing their commitment to rooting out such behavior, Everton reaffirmed their collaboration with the police and the Premier League to identify and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)