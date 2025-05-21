Charlotte Edwards Promises Fitness Overhaul for England Women’s Cricket

England Women's Cricket has set a new course under the leadership of coach Charlotte Edwards, promising a 'minimum fitness standard' following a crushing 16-0 defeat in the Women's Ashes. Appointed last month, Edwards intends to instill accountability among players.

Edwards highlighted the focus on fitness improvement before the upcoming World Cup in India. While specific standards are still pending, she stressed the importance of individual development and accountability. The new regime follows complaints about the team's fielding during the Ashes.

The team's fitness regime has been reinforced with rigorous training sessions, aiming to raise the bar for the upcoming series against West Indies and India. England is eager to showcase improvement as they prepare for the World Cup challenge.

