Aryna Sabalenka's Court Quest: Mastering Versatility for Victory

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, is evolving her powerful game to find success across different tennis surfaces. Despite early setbacks, she's added finesse and adaptability to her style, aiming for the French Open title. Her recent successes include titles in Miami, Madrid, and resilience on clay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:35 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka's game has long been associated with sheer power and grit, but the world number one is diversifying her strategy to succeed on various surfaces. Her quest for a first French Open title has driven improvements in her playstyle.

Sabalenka's journey has seen her rebound from missing a 'three-peat' at the Australian Open to clinching victories at Miami and Madrid, solidifying her top rank. Despite an upset by Zheng Qinwen in Rome, her achievements include a 12-2 record on clay this year.

The Belarusian star emphasizes versatility, incorporating finesse and instincts to enhance her already formidable strength. Sabalenka's resilience shines through setbacks, reinforcing her as a strong contender for the prestigious Suzanne Lenglen Cup.

