Coco Gauff: Navigating Double Faults to Aim for French Open Glory

Coco Gauff reached the finals in both Madrid and Rome, although her journey was marred by a series of double faults. As the American tennis star gears up for the French Open, she acknowledges the need to refine her service game to stand a chance of victory.

Gauff's sole clay court victory came in 2021 at the WTA 250 Emilia-Romagna Open. Recent performances include notable wins against top-10 players, but her matches were ultimately undone by significant service errors. With 193 double faults in 32 games this year, Gauff is aware this issue is holding back her potential.

The upcoming French Open offers a promising opportunity, as Gauff aims to capitalize on a potentially more favorable draw. With evident athleticism and determination, she hopes to overcome recent hurdles and clinch her second Grand Slam title, drawing on improved mental fortitude and confidence.

